CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 11, 2018

_____

948 FPUS55 KPSR 121121

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

420 AM MST Sun Aug 12 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-122300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

420 AM MST Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 100 to 104. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 79 to 84. North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of measurable rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 101 to 105. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 79 to 84. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 103 to 106. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 101. Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-122300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

420 AM MST Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows 71 to 81. North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of measurable rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 99 to

104. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 71 to 81. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

Chance of measurable rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

$$

AZZ553-554-122300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

420 AM MST Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

100 to 105. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming northwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 72 to 82. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 100 to

105. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 72 to 82. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 101 to 106. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

$$

CAZ566-122300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

420 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 76 to 86. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 85. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

$$

CAZ562-122300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

420 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 101 to 106. South wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 78 to 88. West wind 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 76 to 86. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 80 to 90.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

$$

CAZ560-561-122300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

420 AM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 83. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph

in the evening becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather