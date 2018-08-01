CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 1, 2018

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

151 PM MST Wed Aug 1 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

151 PM MST Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 83 to 89. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 105 to 109. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of measurable rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 81 to 88. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs 104 to 107. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 87. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 106 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 104 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 105 to 108.

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

151 PM MST Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 75 to 85. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 74 to 84. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 74 to 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107.

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

151 PM MST Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Lows 76 to 86. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of measurable rain

10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 104 to 109. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 75 to 85. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs 103 to 108. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 84. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 108.

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

151 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 78 to 88. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 105 to 110. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

77 to 87. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of measurable rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 86. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

151 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 80 to 90. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Chance of measurable rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 104 to 109. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

79 to 89. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of measurable rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 88. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

151 PM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 77 to 87. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 106. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

measurable rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

76 to 86. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of measurable rain

10 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 106. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 86. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 98 to 108.

