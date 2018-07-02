CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

972 FPUS55 KPSR 021012

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

311 AM MST Mon Jul 2 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-022300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

311 AM MST Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 82. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 83. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and warmer. Lows in the lower 80s to

lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 82 to 90.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-022300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

311 AM MST Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and warmer. Lows in the upper 70s to

upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

AZZ553-554-022300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

311 AM MST Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warmer. Lows in the upper 70s to

upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

$$

CAZ566-022300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

311 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warmer. Lows in the lower 80s to

lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

$$

CAZ562-022300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

311 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows in the lower 80s to lower

90s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warmer. Lows in the mid 80s to mid

90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

$$

CAZ560-561-022300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

311 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 92 to 102. South wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 66 to 76. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Southwest wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows in the lower 70s to lower

80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warmer. Lows in the upper 70s to

upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 96 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

$$

