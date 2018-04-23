CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 22, 2018

_____

333 FPUS55 KPSR 230903

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

202 AM MST Mon Apr 23 2018

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-232300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

203 AM MST Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 92 to 96. East wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-232300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

203 AM MST Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Southeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69. West wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

$$

AZZ553-554-232300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

203 AM MST Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Southeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. South wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ566-232300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

203 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 100. South wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Lows 60 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Hot. Highs 95 to 100. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 71. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99. West wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ562-232300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

203 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Lows 63 to 73. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 63 to 73. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper

60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 85 to 90.

$$

CAZ560-561-232300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

203 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 86 to 96. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

$$

_____

