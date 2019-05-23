CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 22, 2019

036 FPUS56 KMFR 230948

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

247 AM PDT Thu May 23 2019

CAZ080-232300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

247 AM PDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph

well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ081-232300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

247 AM PDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around

5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast late in the morning, then

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ082-232300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

247 AM PDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet rising to

7000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ083-232300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

247 AM PDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet rising to

7000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s.

CAZ084-232300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

247 AM PDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph late in the

evening and overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to around 15 mph late in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ085-232300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

247 AM PDT Thu May 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph well after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

rain showers after midnight. Snow level 7000 feet after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

