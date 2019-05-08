CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 7, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

301 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

301 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

301 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming east 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

301 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s to lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

301 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Breezy. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

301 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northeast in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

301 AM PDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

