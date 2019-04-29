CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 28, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

312 AM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

312 AM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to mid

70s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

312 AM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

winds becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

312 AM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

312 AM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

312 AM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

312 AM PDT Mon Apr 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

North winds around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

