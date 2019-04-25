CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 24, 2019

_____

588 FPUS56 KMFR 251107

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

406 AM PDT Thu Apr 25 2019

CAZ080-252300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

406 AM PDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ081-252300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

406 AM PDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting

to the southwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ082-252300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

406 AM PDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Areas

of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ083-252300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

406 AM PDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting

to the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ084-252300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

406 AM PDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east late this morning, then shifting to the

south early this afternoon shifting to the southwest late this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ085-252300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

406 AM PDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather