CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 21, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
331 AM PDT Fri Mar 22 2019
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
331 AM PDT Fri Mar 22 2019
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to
4500 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches.
Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then
chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level
4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around
5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then chance of rain showers, snow showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level
4000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to
the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s
to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
331 AM PDT Fri Mar 22 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow this morning, then rain
and snow likely this afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to
4500 feet this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs
in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Breezy. In the shasta valley,
southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the south 20 to 30 mph
in the late morning and afternoon. Elsewhere, south winds 15 to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then
chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level
4500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. In the shasta
valley, south winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph late
in the evening, then shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after
midnight shifting to the north well after midnight. Elsewhere,
south winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then chance of rain showers, snow showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level
4000 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning
becoming light, then becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in
the lower 50s to lower 60s. In the shasta valley, southeast winds
around 5 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Elsewhere, east winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s to
mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
331 AM PDT Fri Mar 22 2019
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to
4000 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.
Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow
showers likely after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph
well after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain showers, snow showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet rising to
4500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.
Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Light winds becoming west
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers
in the evening. Snow level 4500 feet in the evening. Lows in the
mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs
in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s
to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid
20s to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
331 AM PDT Fri Mar 22 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow this morning, then rain
and snow this afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow accumulation
of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain
and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet.
Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain showers, snow showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet rising to
4500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches.
Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph
early in the morning becoming light, then becoming west around
5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and
snow showers in the evening. Snow level 4500 feet in the evening.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s
to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid
20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
331 AM PDT Fri Mar 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow this morning,
then rain and snow likely this afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet
rising to 5000 feet this afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Breezy.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph
this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then
chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level
4500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the southwest around 5 mph well after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then chance of rain showers, snow showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet rising
to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
West winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,
then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 40s.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
331 AM PDT Fri Mar 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow this
morning, then rain and snow likely this afternoon. Snow level
5000 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the southwest 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then
chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level
4700 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches except 1 to
3 inches in the Warner Mountains. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph
well after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow
level 4400 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the
lower 40s to lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph early in the
morning becoming light, then becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Snow level 4700 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid
20s to lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s.
