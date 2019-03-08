CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 7, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

330 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019

CAZ080-090000-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

330 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

2500 feet in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation at

lower elevations and snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches above

3000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the lower 20s to

lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ081-090000-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

330 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers this

morning. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. In the shasta valley,

northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph

in the late morning and afternoon. Elsewhere, northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 2400 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ082-090000-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

330 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches at lower elevations and 2 to 3 inches above 4000 feet.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

CAZ083-090000-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

330 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s to

lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

CAZ084-090000-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

330 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Breezy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.

CAZ085-090000-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

330 AM PST Fri Mar 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

