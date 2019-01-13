CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

248 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

248 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s to mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level

4000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in

the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

248 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. In the shasta valley, northwest winds around 5 mph

until early afternoon becoming light. Elsewhere, northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 3400 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

248 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level

3500 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

248 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

248 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

248 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows around

30.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs

around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

around 40.

