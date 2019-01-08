CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, January 7, 2019

708 FPUS56 KMFR 081103

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

303 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

CAZ080-090000-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

303 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Rain. Snow level 7000 feet this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow level

6500 feet lowering to 6000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation

of 2 to 3 inches. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 5500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level 5500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Snow level 4500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

$$

CAZ081-090000-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

303 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM

PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 7000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Breezy.

Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph in the shasta valley and southeast

15 to 25 mph Elsewhere.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Snow level 6500 feet lowering to 6000 feet after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Breezy. South winds 25 to 35 mph in the shasta

valley and south 15 to 25 mph Elsewhere. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. Breezy. In

the shasta valley, south winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening. Winds

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Elsewhere, south winds 15 to 25 mph

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ082-090000-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

303 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Rain. Snow level 7000 feet lowering to 6500 feet this

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow level

6500 feet lowering to 6000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation

of 4 to 7 inches. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Breezy.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6000 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

6000 feet lowering to 5500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s

to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ083-090000-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

303 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Snow level

6500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level 7000 feet lowering to 6000 feet after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the mid

30s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 5500 feet rising to

6000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to 5500 feet

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. South winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning. Snow level 5000 feet in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Highs in the

mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ084-090000-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

303 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet rising to

6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Breezy. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to 5500 feet after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. South winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ085-090000-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

303 AM PST Tue Jan 8 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 7000 feet this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 7000 feet

lowering to 6000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

5500 feet rising to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to 5500 feet

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

$$

