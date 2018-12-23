CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 22, 2018

627 FPUS56 KMFR 231129

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

328 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

CAZ080-240000-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

328 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST

MONDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to

5000 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet rising to 5000 feet

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 5 to 8 inches. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level 4000 feet lowering to 3500 feet after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s to mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

CAZ081-240000-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

328 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Rain showers likely. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4500 feet after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet rising to 5000 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level 4000 feet lowering to 3400 feet after midnight. Lows

around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Snow level 2600 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

CAZ082-240000-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

328 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers likely this morning, then rain and

snow showers this afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet rising to

5000 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow accumulation

of 3 to 6 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level 4000 feet lowering to 3400 feet after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Snow level 2700 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

CAZ083-240000-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

328 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers likely this morning, then rain and

snow showers this afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet rising to

5000 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4500 feet after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet rising to 5000 feet

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 4 to 7 inches. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level

4500 feet lowering to 3500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow

showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

CAZ084-240000-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

328 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 4500 feet

rising to 5000 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4500 feet after

midnight. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 5000 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs around 40.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 4500 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

CAZ085-240000-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

328 AM PST Sun Dec 23 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers this morning,

then rain and snow showers this afternoon. Snow level 4300 feet

rising to 4800 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to

3 inches except 2 to 4 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 4600 feet. Lows around 30. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level 4300 feet rising to 4900 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches except 4 to

9 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level

4600 feet lowering to 3800 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows 15 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs

in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

