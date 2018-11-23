CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 22, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

319 AM PST Fri Nov 23 2018

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

319 AM PST Fri Nov 23 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING ABOVE 4500 FEET...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain and snow this morning, then rain this afternoon.

Precipitation may be heavy at times this morning. Snow level

6000 feet this morning. No snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 6500 feet lowering to 4500 feet after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet

rising to 5500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers in the morning, then partly

cloudy in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

319 AM PST Fri Nov 23 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain. Snow level 5500 feet this morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 7000 feet lowering to 4500 feet after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 30. Light

winds becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

319 AM PST Fri Nov 23 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING ABOVE 5000 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain and snow this morning, then rain this afternoon.

Precipitation may be heavy at times this morning. Snow level

5500 feet this morning. No snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

5500 feet after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

319 AM PST Fri Nov 23 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING ABOVE 5000 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain and snow this morning, then rain this afternoon.

Snow level 5500 feet this morning. No snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Windy. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

7000 feet lowering to 5000 feet after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

319 AM PST Fri Nov 23 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain. Snow level 5000 feet this morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts

up to 45 mph this morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 5000 feet after midnight. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then chance

of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

319 AM PST Fri Nov 23 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain and snow this morning, then rain this afternoon.

Snow level 5500 feet this morning. No snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 40s. Windy. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 5500 feet after midnight. Lows around 30.

Breezy. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s

to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

