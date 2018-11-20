CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, November 19, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

303 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

303 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. A

30 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

5500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet rising to

5500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet.

Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning,

then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s

to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

303 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. Breezy. Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph in the shasta

valley and southeast 15 to 25 mph Elsewhere.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet rising to 5500 feet

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Breezy.

South winds 25 to 35 mph in the shasta valley and south 15 to

25 mph Elsewhere. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and

snow showers after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet rising to

5000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Breezy. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning,

then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the

mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

303 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Partly cloudy in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 5000 feet

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 4 to 7 inches. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet

rising to 5000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at

times. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

303 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the lower

30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet rising to

5500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 4 inches.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning,

then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

303 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

4000 feet rising to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet

lowering to 5000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level 5000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Colder. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Highs in

the mid 40s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

303 AM PST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Patchy smoke this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 4200 feet rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation except snow accumulation up to

1 inch in the Warner Mountains. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet

lowering to 5500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level 5500 feet lowering to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Breezy. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then chance

of rain and snow after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s to

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

