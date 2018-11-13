CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, November 12, 2018
_____
932 FPUS56 KMFR 131144
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
344 AM PST Tue Nov 13 2018
CAZ080-140000-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
344 AM PST Tue Nov 13 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the late
morning and afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ081-140000-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
344 AM PST Tue Nov 13 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid
30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to
the northeast in the late morning and afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower
40s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ082-140000-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
344 AM PST Tue Nov 13 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Areas of
smoke. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s to
lower 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
$$
CAZ083-140000-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
344 AM PST Tue Nov 13 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Areas of
smoke. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northwest well after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ084-140000-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
344 AM PST Tue Nov 13 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Areas of
smoke. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
in the morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower
30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
$$
CAZ085-140000-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
344 AM PST Tue Nov 13 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Patchy
smoke. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to
mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather