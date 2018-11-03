CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 3, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

212 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018

CAZ080-041100-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

212 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the

morning. Patchy fog after midnight. Highs in the mid 50s to mid

60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in

the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ081-041100-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

212 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late this evening and

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north late in the morning, then

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the west late in the evening, then shifting to the

northwest after midnight shifting to the southwest well after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ082-041100-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

212 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ083-041100-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

212 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ084-041100-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

212 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph late in the evening and

overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ085-041100-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

212 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Breezy. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west late in the

morning, then increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid

30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

