CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, October 29, 2018

_____

481 FPUS56 KMFR 301031

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

331 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

CAZ080-302300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

331 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ081-302300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

331 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ082-302300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

331 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ083-302300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

331 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ084-302300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

331 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south well after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 60. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ085-302300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

331 AM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the east well after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather