CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 28, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
242 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
242 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely. Snow
level 5500 feet rising to 6000 feet after midnight. Little or no
snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower
40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s
to lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s to lower 70s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
242 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Snow level 6000 feet
lowering to 5500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
South winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs
in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s to lower 70s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
242 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers this
evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level 6500 feet lowering to 6000 feet after midnight. Lows
in the lower 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s
to lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s to lower 70s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
242 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 5500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to
mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
242 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs around 60.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
242 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
