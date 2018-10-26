CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 25, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

406 AM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

406 AM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

406 AM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east early this

afternoon, then shifting to the southwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph early in the evening shifting to the

northwest, then shifting to the northeast after midnight becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Light

winds becoming southeast around 5 mph early in the afternoon,

then shifting to the south late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance

of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Colder. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

406 AM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

406 AM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest late this morning,

then shifting to the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers. Colder. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

406 AM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the south well after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

406 AM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

