CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 25, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

906 PM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

906 PM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then chance of rain

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

906 PM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light,

then becoming west around 5 mph late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light, then

becoming north around 5 mph well after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s. Light winds becoming southeast around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

906 PM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

North winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

906 PM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

906 PM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds around

5 mph until well after midnight becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

906 PM PDT Thu Oct 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight, then shifting to the southeast well after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

