CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 7, 2018

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

956 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

956 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

956 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost in the

morning. Patchy frost after midnight. Highs in the lower 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

956 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

956 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s to lower

70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

956 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog late this morning.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the west around 5 mph well after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

956 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late this morning then clearing.

Patchy freezing fog late this morning. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to

the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s to lower

70s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

_____

