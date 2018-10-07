CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 7, 2018
426 FPUS56 KMFR 071657
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
956 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018
CAZ080-072300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
956 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to mid
70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
CAZ081-072300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
956 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost in the
morning. Patchy frost after midnight. Highs in the lower 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid
60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
CAZ082-072300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
956 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the
lower 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to
lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
CAZ083-072300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
956 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s to
lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s to lower
70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
CAZ084-072300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
956 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog late this morning.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the west around 5 mph well after midnight.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s to
mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
CAZ085-072300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
956 AM PDT Sun Oct 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late this morning then clearing.
Patchy freezing fog late this morning. Highs in the lower 50s to
lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to
the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s to
lower 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s to lower
70s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
