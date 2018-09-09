CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 9, 2018
_____
838 FPUS56 KMFR 092202
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
301 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018
CAZ080-101100-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp
301 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening then clearing. Areas of
smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 70s to lower
80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then
haze after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the lower 60s to lower
70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the lower to mid
40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze in the morning. Highs in the
lower 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to mid
70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid
80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ081-101100-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Yreka and Weed
301 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then
haze after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the lower to mid
40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph becoming north around 5 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to lower
80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid
80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ082-101100-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud
301 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 70s to lower
80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west late in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s to
lower 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to mid
70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ083-101100-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the city of Tennant
301 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 70s to lower
80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
around 5 mph well after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to mid
70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ084-101100-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris
301 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
West winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph late in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then patchy
frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ085-101100-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely
301 PM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 40s
to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 70s to lower
80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west 10 to
15 mph late in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
around 5 mph well after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s to lower
70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to mid
70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather