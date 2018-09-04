CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, September 3, 2018

_____

035 FPUS56 KMFR 041017

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

316 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

CAZ080-042300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp

316 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the mid

50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north late

in the evening, then shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning, then

patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ081-042300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Yreka and Weed

316 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning, then patchy smoke in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast late in the morning, then

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ082-042300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud

316 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Areas of smoke through the

night. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast well after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then

patchy smoke after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke in the

morning, then areas of smoke in the afternoon and evening. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ083-042300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the city of Tennant

316 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Areas of smoke through

the day. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then

patchy smoke after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke in the

morning, then areas of smoke in the afternoon and evening. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ084-042300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris

316 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast well after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through

the day. Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

around 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke through the night.

Haze after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke through the night. Haze

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Patchy smoke through the

day. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ085-042300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely

316 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to

the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and

areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather