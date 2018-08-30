CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 29, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

321 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

CAZ080-302300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp

321 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then patchy

smoke after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning, then areas of

smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s.

.LABOR DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

CAZ081-302300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Yreka and Weed

321 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s. Light winds becoming northwest around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then

patchy smoke after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Highs

in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

CAZ082-302300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud

321 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke in the evening, then areas

of smoke after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest late in the

evening and overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s.

.LABOR DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

CAZ083-302300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the city of Tennant

321 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke this morning, then areas of smoke

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

late morning and afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then

patchy smoke after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Highs

in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ084-302300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris

321 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke this morning, then areas of smoke

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west

around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then patchy

smoke after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning, then areas of

smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then

patchy smoke after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.LABOR DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Highs

in the lower to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ085-302300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely

321 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then

patchy smoke after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in

the late morning and afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke through the night. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke through the day. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the

evening, then areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.LABOR DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

