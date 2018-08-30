CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
321 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp
321 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 70s to lower
80s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then patchy
smoke after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning, then areas of
smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke.
Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to
lower 90s.
.LABOR DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.
Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to
lower 60s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Yreka and Weed
321 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around
5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s to lower 90s. Light winds becoming northwest around
5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then
patchy smoke after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Highs in the
lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.LABOR DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Highs
in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower
60s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud
321 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 70s to lower
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke in the evening, then areas
of smoke after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest late in the
evening and overnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows in the
lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s.
.LABOR DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.
Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid
50s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the city of Tennant
321 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke this morning, then areas of smoke
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 70s to lower
80s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the
late morning and afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then
patchy smoke after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Highs in the
lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.LABOR DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Highs
in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris
321 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke this morning, then areas of smoke
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west
around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
80s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then patchy
smoke after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning, then areas of
smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then
patchy smoke after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Highs in the
lower to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.LABOR DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Highs
in the lower to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely
321 AM PDT Thu Aug 30 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 70s to lower
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then
patchy smoke after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 70s to lower
80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in
the late morning and afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke through the night. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke through the day. Highs in the mid
70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the
evening, then areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.LABOR DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.
Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
