CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 26, 2018
_____
909 FPUS56 KMFR 270955
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
254 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018
CAZ080-272300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp
254 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Highs in the mid
70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to
lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid
80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of
smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid
80s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in
the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ081-272300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Yreka and Weed
254 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid
50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke.
Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Highs
in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ082-272300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud
254 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 70s to lower
80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 40s to
lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid
80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.
Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid
80s.
$$
CAZ083-272300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the city of Tennant
254 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Highs in the
lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to
mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy
smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to
mid 80s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Highs in
the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
$$
CAZ084-272300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris
254 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Highs in the
lower 70s to lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 40s to lower
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Highs in the
lower to mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows
in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ085-272300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely
254 AM PDT Mon Aug 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the late
morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to
mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of
smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s
to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in
the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
$$
