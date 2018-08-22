CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 21, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

316 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

CAZ080-222300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp

316 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. East winds around 5 mph early this morning becoming light,

then becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight, then shifting to the east well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke through the night.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of

smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in

the lower 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s.

CAZ081-222300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Yreka and Weed

316 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast well

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning

becoming light, then becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in

the lower 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s.

CAZ082-222300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud

316 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east late this

morning, then shifting to the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight, then shifting to the north well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke through the night.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.

Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s.

CAZ083-222300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the city of Tennant

316 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

North winds around 5 mph early this morning becoming light, then

becoming southwest around 5 mph early this afternoon shifting to

the west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph

late in the evening and overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke through the night.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ084-222300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris

316 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph early this morning becoming light, then

becoming west 5 to 10 mph late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest

around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.

Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to

lower 80s.

CAZ085-222300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely

316 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

East winds around 5 mph early this morning becoming light, then

becoming southwest around 5 mph early this afternoon shifting to

the west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph

well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph decreasing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s.

