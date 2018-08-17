CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 16, 2018

_____

494 FPUS56 KMFR 171040

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

340 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018

CAZ080-172300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp

340 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the north this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in

the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ081-172300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Yreka and Weed

340 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the late morning

and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ082-172300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud

340 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south early

this afternoon, then shifting to the west late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast early

in the afternoon, then shifting to the southwest late in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ083-172300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the city of Tennant

340 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast early in

the afternoon, then shifting to the southwest late in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ084-172300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris

340 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early this morning becoming

light, then becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late

in the morning, then shifting to the east early in the afternoon

shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s. West winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ085-172300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely

340 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north well after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south early in

the afternoon, then shifting to the southwest late in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather