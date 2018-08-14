CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 14, 2018
_____
782 FPUS56 KMFR 142146
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
246 PM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018
CAZ080-151100-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp
246 PM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid
60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Isolated dry thunderstorms in the evening. Areas of smoke through
the night. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to
lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Areas of smoke through the night. Lows in the mid
50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in the
lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid
90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of
smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to
mid 90s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid
90s.
$$
CAZ081-151100-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Yreka and Weed
246 PM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the
late evening and early morning, then shifting to the northeast
well after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds
around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then becoming
south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Isolated dry thunderstorms in the evening. Areas of smoke through
the night. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast well after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid
90s. Light winds becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Areas of smoke through the night. Lows in the mid
50s to mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the north
after midnight.
.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid
80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ082-151100-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud
246 PM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to
lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Isolated dry thunderstorms in the evening. Areas of smoke through
the night. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to
lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid
40s to mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the north
after midnight.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in the
lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in the
mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ083-151100-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the city of Tennant
246 PM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke through the night.
Isolated dry thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s
to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated dry thunderstorms in the
morning. Patchy smoke in the morning, then areas of smoke in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Isolated dry thunderstorms in the evening. Areas of smoke through
the night. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower
50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in
the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in the
mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in the
lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ084-151100-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris
246 PM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke through the night.
Isolated dry thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s
to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated dry thunderstorms in the
morning. Patchy smoke in the morning, then areas of smoke in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated dry thunderstorms in
the evening. Areas of smoke through the night. Lows in the lower
50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s
to lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph becoming west around
5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ085-151100-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely
246 PM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms this evening,
then isolated dry thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy smoke
through the night. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke in the morning. Areas of
smoke in the afternoon. Isolated dry thunderstorms through the
day. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Isolated dry thunderstorms in the evening. Areas of smoke in the
evening, then patchy smoke after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s
to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south
around 5 mph well after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s
to lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower
50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west
around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower
80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather