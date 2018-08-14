CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, August 13, 2018
_____
258 FPUS56 KMFR 140313
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
813 PM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
CAZ080-141100-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp
813 PM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to
mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid
90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Areas of
smoke through the night. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of smoke
through the day. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Areas of
smoke through the night. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.
Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid
60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in the
lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in the
mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ081-141100-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Yreka and Weed
813 PM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to
mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east well
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid
90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid
60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of smoke
through the day. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Areas of
smoke through the night. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.
Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid
80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ082-141100-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud
813 PM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to
mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest
after midnight, then shifting to the north well after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower
50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of smoke
through the day. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Areas of smoke through the night. Lows in the lower 50s to lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to
lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in the
mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ083-141100-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the city of Tennant
813 PM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s
to lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Slight chance of dry thunderstorms in the evening.
Areas of smoke through the night. Lows in the lower 50s to lower
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of smoke through the day. Slight chance of dry
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of dry
thunderstorms in the evening. Areas of smoke through the night.
Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s
to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in
the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid
80s to mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ084-141100-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris
813 PM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower
90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of dry
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of smoke through the day.
Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of dry
thunderstorms in the evening. Areas of smoke through the night.
Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s
to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in the
lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ085-141100-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely
813 PM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy smoke through the day. Slight chance of dry thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Slight chance of
dry thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Slight chance of dry
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of dry
thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy smoke through the night.
Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower
50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower
80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather