CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 12, 2018

_____

328 FPUS56 KMFR 122152

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

251 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

CAZ080-131100-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp

251 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east well after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Areas of

smoke through the night. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in

the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid

80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ081-131100-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Yreka and Weed

251 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast well

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid

60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid

80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ082-131100-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud

251 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ083-131100-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the city of Tennant

251 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Areas of smoke through the night. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid

80s to mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ084-131100-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris

251 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph until well after midnight becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Areas of smoke through the night. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ085-131100-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely

251 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south

around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy smoke through

the day. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy smoke through the night.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Highs

in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid

80s to mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather