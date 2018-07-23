CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 22, 2018

922 FPUS56 KMFR 231046

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

345 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018

CAZ080-232300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp

345 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon. Areas of

smoke through the day. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East

winds around 5 mph early this morning becoming light, then

becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Areas of smoke. Lows in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Areas of smoke through the night. Lows in the lower

60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ081-232300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Yreka and Weed

345 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Areas of smoke through

the day. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming east around 5 mph

early this afternoon, then shifting to the west late this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 60s to

lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west well

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Areas of smoke through the night. Lows in the lower 60s to lower

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s.

CAZ082-232300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud

345 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

west late in the evening, then shifting to the north after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ083-232300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the city of Tennant

345 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ084-232300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris

345 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon. Areas of

smoke through the day. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph early this morning becoming light, then becoming

southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Areas of smoke through the night. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

West winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Areas of smoke through the night. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to mid

90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid

90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ085-232300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely

345 AM PDT Mon Jul 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph early this

morning becoming light, then becoming west around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

