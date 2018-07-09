CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

837 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp

837 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early this evening then becoming

mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight, then shifting to the east well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the late morning

and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph well

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Highs 90 to 100.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Yreka and Weed

837 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 95 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 100. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud

837 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s to mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the city of Tennant

837 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east

well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around

5 mph well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris

837 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke through the night.

Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west

around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest early in the

afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid

90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the

lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely

837 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Lows

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s.

