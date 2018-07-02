CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

839 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp

839 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Yreka and Weed

839 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud

839 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the city of Tennant

839 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris

839 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely

839 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

