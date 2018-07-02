CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp
950 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in
the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ081-021100-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Yreka and Weed
950 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.Independence Day AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in
the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the
lower 80s to lower 90s.
CAZ082-021100-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud
950 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after
midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to
mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid
80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
CAZ083-021100-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the city of Tennant
950 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.Independence Day AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in
the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ084-021100-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris
950 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.Independence Day AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in
the lower to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs
in the lower to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
CAZ085-021100-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely
950 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
