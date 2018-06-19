CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
Updated 7:28 am, Tuesday, June 19, 2018
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, June 18, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
346 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018
CAZ080-192300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp
346 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, and small hail in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds, and small hail in the evening. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid
90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ081-192300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Yreka and Weed
346 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Light winds
becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, and small hail in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds, and small hail in the evening. Lows in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid
90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
CAZ082-192300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud
346 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, and small hail in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south early in the afternoon, then
shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds, and small hail in the evening. Lows in
the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North
winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid
90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ083-192300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the city of Tennant
346 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast well after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, and small hail in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds, and small hail in the evening. Lows in
the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s
to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ084-192300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris
346 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower to
mid 80s. Light winds becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North
winds around 5 mph shifting to the east well after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds, and small hail in the evening. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph becoming west
around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
CAZ085-192300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely
346 AM PDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
