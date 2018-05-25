CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, May 25, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

157 PM PDT Fri May 25 2018

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp

157 PM PDT Fri May 25 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Widespread showers and chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread showers and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Yreka and Weed

157 PM PDT Fri May 25 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Widespread showers and chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Widespread showers and chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud

157 PM PDT Fri May 25 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Widespread rain showers and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Widespread rain showers and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to

lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the city of Tennant

157 PM PDT Fri May 25 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Widespread rain showers and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then numerous rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris

157 PM PDT Fri May 25 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Widespread showers and chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then numerous rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely

157 PM PDT Fri May 25 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Widespread rain showers and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Widespread rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then widespread rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

