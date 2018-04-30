CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, April 30, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

211 PM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp

211 PM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost well after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Yreka and Weed

211 PM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost well after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the

lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud

211 PM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost well after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the city of Tennant

211 PM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris

211 PM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

this evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet after midnight.

Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 70.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely

211 PM PDT Mon Apr 30 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early

this evening. Chance of rain showers through the night. Chance of

snow showers after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to

5500 feet after midnight. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

