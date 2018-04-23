CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
Updated 11:43 am, Monday, April 23, 2018
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, April 23, 2018
695 FPUS56 KMFR 231537
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
837 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
CAZ080-232300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Etna, Fort Jones, and Happy Camp
837 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight.
Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, snow
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then
chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in
the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Lows
in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then chance of rain showers, snow showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s
to lower 60s.
CAZ081-232300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Yreka and Weed
837 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid
30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then chance of rain showers, snow showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to
mid 60s.
CAZ082-232300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and Mccloud
837 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
South winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms and snow
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, snow
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then
chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in
the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then chance of rain showers, snow showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to
mid 60s.
CAZ083-232300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the city of Tennant
837 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms and snow
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, snow
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then
chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to
lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then chance of rain showers, snow showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s
to lower 60s.
CAZ084-232300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Tulelake and Dorris
837 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of
rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then chance of snow showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s.
CAZ085-232300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Alturas, Canby, and Likely
837 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then chance of rain showers, snow showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s
to lower 60s.
