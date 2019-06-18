CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, June 18, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
234 AM PDT Tue Jun 18 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
Conditions have dropped below advisory criteria, therefore the
Small Craft Advisory has been allowed to expire.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WINDS...Northwest 5 to 10 kt.
* SEAS...9 to 13 feet at 10 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 3 PM PDT Wednesday.
* WINDS...North 20 to 30 kt with occasional gusts up to 40 kt.
* SEAS...8 to 13 feet at 10 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
