CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, June 8, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service LOS ANGELES/OXNARD CA
240 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY...
...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 3 AM PDT Sunday.
* Winds...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt are
expected when winds are strongest.
* Seas...Combined seas of 7 to 9 feet with periods around 9
seconds are expected when waves are largest.
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
