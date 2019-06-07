CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, June 7, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service LOS ANGELES/OXNARD CA
204 AM PDT Fri Jun 7 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 3 PM this afternoon
to 9 PM PDT this evening.
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous sea conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* Winds...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt are
expected when winds are strongest.
* Seas...Combined seas of 9 to 12 feet with periods around 9
seconds are expected when waves are largest.
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occuring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
_____
