CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, May 24, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
1112 PM PDT Tue May 21 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT FRIDAY...
* WINDS...NW 15 to 25 kt with occasional gusts to 35 kt during
Wednesday.
* WAVES...W building to 15 to 20 ft at 13.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT THURSDAY...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect until 5 AM PDT Thursday.
* WINDS...NW 15 to 25 kt with occasional gusts to 35 kt during
Wednesday.
* WAVES...W building to 12 to 15 ft at 13.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...NW 20 to 25 kt with gusts to 35 kt.
* WAVES...W 16 to 19 ft at 12 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT
PDT THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WINDS...NW 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 40 kt.
* WAVES...W 17 to 21 ft at 13 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Hazardous Seas Warning means hazardous sea conditions are
imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in
port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port or
taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT THURSDAY...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect until 5 AM PDT Thursday.
* WINDS...NW 15 to 25 kt with occasional gusts to 35 kt during
Wednesday.
* WAVES...W building to 12 to 15 ft at 13.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT
PDT THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WINDS...NW 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 40 kt.
* WAVES...W 17 to 21 ft at 13 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Hazardous Seas Warning means hazardous sea conditions are
imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in
port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port or
taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS...NW 20 to 25 kt with gusts to 35 kt.
* WAVES...W 16 to 19 ft at 12 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
