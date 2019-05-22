CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, May 24, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

1112 PM PDT Tue May 21 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WINDS...NW 15 to 25 kt with occasional gusts to 35 kt during

Wednesday.

* WAVES...W building to 15 to 20 ft at 13.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT THURSDAY...

The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect until 5 AM PDT Thursday.

* WINDS...NW 15 to 25 kt with occasional gusts to 35 kt during

Wednesday.

* WAVES...W building to 12 to 15 ft at 13.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...NW 20 to 25 kt with gusts to 35 kt.

* WAVES...W 16 to 19 ft at 12 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT

PDT THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WINDS...NW 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 40 kt.

* WAVES...W 17 to 21 ft at 13 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Hazardous Seas Warning means hazardous sea conditions are

imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in

port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial vessels

should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port or

taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT THURSDAY...

The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect until 5 AM PDT Thursday.

* WINDS...NW 15 to 25 kt with occasional gusts to 35 kt during

Wednesday.

* WAVES...W building to 12 to 15 ft at 13.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT

PDT THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WINDS...NW 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 40 kt.

* WAVES...W 17 to 21 ft at 13 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...NW 20 to 25 kt with gusts to 35 kt.

* WAVES...W 16 to 19 ft at 12 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

