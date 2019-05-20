CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, May 24, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
313 AM PDT Mon May 20 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 AM FRIDAY...
* WINDS...S to SW increasing to 15 to 25 kt by this afternoon.
Winds shifting to NW on Tuesday.
* WAVES...W building to 16 to 20 ft by early Tuesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels
should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 AM FRIDAY...
* WINDS...S increasing to 15 to 25 kt this afternoon. Winds
shifting to NW and increasing to 20 to 30 kt by Wednesday.
* WAVES...W building to 15 to 18 ft by early Tuesday.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM
TUESDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT
THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WINDS...SW 10 to 20 kt becoming W to NW 20 to 30 kt Tuesday
night and Wednesday.
* WAVES...W building to 17 to 21 ft by early Tuesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
A Hazardous Seas Watch is issued when the risk of hazardous seas
has significantly increased, but the specific timing is still
uncertain. It is intended to provide additional lead time for
mariners who may wish to consider altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TUESDAY TO
3 AM FRIDAY...
* WINDS...SW 5 to 15 kt becoming W to NW 15 to 25 kt by Tuesday.
* WAVES...W building to 15 to 18 ft by early Tuesday.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM
TUESDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT
THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WINDS...SW 10 to 20 kt becoming W to NW 20 to 30 kt Tuesday
night and Wednesday.
* WAVES...W building to 17 to 21 ft by early Tuesday.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM
TUESDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT
THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WINDS...SW 10 to 20 kt becoming W to NW 20 to 30 kt Tuesday
night and Wednesday.
* WAVES...W building to 17 to 21 ft by early Tuesday.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TUESDAY TO
3 AM FRIDAY...
* WINDS...SW 5 to 15 kt becoming W to NW 15 to 25 kt by Tuesday.
* WAVES...W building to 15 to 18 ft by early Tuesday.
