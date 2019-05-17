CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, May 17, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
304 AM PDT Fri May 17 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT
THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 9 AM PDT this morning. A
Small Craft Advisory for rough bar has also been issued.
* WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 9 feet.
* FIRST EBB...4.0 knots at 03:49 AM Friday.
* SECOND EBB...2.1 knots at 04:13 PM Friday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 9 AM PDT this morning. A
Small Craft Advisory has also been issued from 3 AM to 9 PM PDT
Saturday.
* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 9 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 9 AM PDT this morning. A
Small Craft Advisory has also been issued from 3 AM to 9 PM PDT
Saturday.
* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 9 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 9 AM PDT this morning. A
Small Craft Advisory has also been issued from 9 AM to 9 PM PDT
Saturday.
* WINDS...West 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 9 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 9 AM PDT this morning. A
Small Craft Advisory has also been issued from 9 AM to 9 PM PDT
Saturday.
* WINDS...West 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...7 to 10 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 3 AM to 9 PM PDT
Saturday.
* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 9 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 9 AM to 9 PM PDT
Saturday.
* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM
PDT THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 9 AM this morning to 9 PM
PDT this evening. A Small Craft Advisory has also been issued
from 9 AM to 9 PM PDT Saturday.
* WINDS...West 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...4 to 7 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 9 AM to 9 PM PDT
Saturday.
* WINDS...West 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 11 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 9 AM to 9 PM PDT
Saturday.
* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...7 to 10 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT
THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 9 AM PDT this morning. A
Small Craft Advisory for rough bar has also been issued.
* WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 9 feet.
* FIRST EBB...4.0 knots at 03:49 AM Friday.
* SECOND EBB...2.1 knots at 04:13 PM Friday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 9 AM PDT this morning. A
Small Craft Advisory has also been issued from 3 AM to 9 PM PDT
Saturday.
* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 9 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 9 AM PDT this morning. A
Small Craft Advisory has also been issued from 3 AM to 9 PM PDT
Saturday.
* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 9 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 9 AM PDT this morning. A
Small Craft Advisory has also been issued from 9 AM to 9 PM PDT
Saturday.
* WINDS...West 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 9 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 9 AM PDT this morning. A
Small Craft Advisory has also been issued from 9 AM to 9 PM PDT
Saturday.
* WINDS...West 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...7 to 10 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 9 AM PDT this morning. A
Small Craft Advisory has also been issued from 3 AM to 9 PM PDT
Saturday.
* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 9 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 9 AM PDT this morning. A
Small Craft Advisory has also been issued from 3 AM to 9 PM PDT
Saturday.
* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 9 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 3 AM to 9 PM PDT
Saturday.
* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 9 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT
THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 9 AM PDT this morning. A
Small Craft Advisory for rough bar has also been issued.
* WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 9 feet.
* FIRST EBB...4.0 knots at 03:49 AM Friday.
* SECOND EBB...2.1 knots at 04:13 PM Friday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 9 AM PDT this morning. A
Small Craft Advisory has also been issued from 9 AM to 9 PM PDT
Saturday.
* WINDS...West 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 9 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 9 AM PDT this morning. A
Small Craft Advisory has also been issued from 9 AM to 9 PM PDT
Saturday.
* WINDS...West 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...7 to 10 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 9 AM to 9 PM PDT
Saturday.
* WINDS...West 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 11 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 9 AM to 9 PM PDT
Saturday.
* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...7 to 10 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 9 AM to 9 PM PDT
Saturday.
* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM
PDT THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 9 AM this morning to 9 PM
PDT this evening. A Small Craft Advisory has also been issued
from 9 AM to 9 PM PDT Saturday.
* WINDS...West 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...4 to 7 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 9 AM to 9 PM PDT
Saturday.
* WINDS...South 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT
THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 9 AM PDT this morning. A
Small Craft Advisory for rough bar has also been issued.
* WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 9 feet.
* FIRST EBB...4.0 knots at 03:49 AM Friday.
* SECOND EBB...2.1 knots at 04:13 PM Friday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT
THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 9 AM PDT this morning. A
Small Craft Advisory for rough bar has also been issued.
* WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 9 feet.
* FIRST EBB...4.0 knots at 03:49 AM Friday.
* SECOND EBB...2.1 knots at 04:13 PM Friday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
_____
