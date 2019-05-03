CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, May 3, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
243 AM PDT Fri May 3 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
* SEAS...4 to 7 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WINDS...Southwest around 10 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt.
