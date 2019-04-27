CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 28, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
220 AM PDT Sat Apr 27 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* WINDS...N 15 to 25 kt. Strongest winds near Cape Mendocino
where gusts to 40 kt will be possible.
* WAVES...NW 7 to 9 feet at around 8 seconds. Steeper seas from
10 to 14 ft near Cape Mendocino.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...
* WINDS...N 25 to 35 kt increasing to 30 to 40 kt this evening.
Localized gusts to around 50 kt this evening.
* WAVES...N 10 to 17 ft at 10 to 12 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* WINDS...N 25 to 30 kt with gusts to around 40 kt. Localized
gusts to 45 kt tonight near Cape Mendocino.
* WAVES...N 10 ft at 8 to 10 seconds building to 14 to 17 feet
at 11 seconds Saturday afternoon.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* WINDS...N 15 to 25 kt increasing to 25 to 35 kt this afternoon.
Strongest winds around Point Saint George where gusts to 45 kt
will be possible this afternoon into Sunday morning.
* WAVES/SEAS...N 7 to 10 feet at 8 to 10 seconds building to 10
to 14 feet at 10 seconds Saturday afternoon.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* WINDS...N 15 to 25 kt increasing to 25 to 35 kt this afternoon.
Strongest winds around Point Saint George where gusts to 45 kt
will be possible this afternoon into Sunday morning.
* WAVES/SEAS...N 7 to 10 feet at 8 to 10 seconds building to 10
to 14 feet at 10 seconds Saturday afternoon.
