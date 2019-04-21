CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 21, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

Issued by National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

206 AM PDT Sun Apr 21 2019

...GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS OVER THE OUTER WATERS THROUGH MID MORNING...

West to northwest winds from 10 to 20 kt will gust to 25 kt over

the outer waters mid morning today. The winds will decrease

through this afternoon.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* Winds...Northwest 10 to 20 KT with gusts to 25 kt.

* Waves/Seas...Combined seas of 7-8 ft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

