CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, April 20, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

305 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM

PDT SUNDAY...

* WINDS...North to northwest 25 to 30 knots, with gusts up to 40

knots through tonight.

* WAVES/SEAS...North to Northwest 8 feet at 8 to 9 seconds

building to 9 to 11 feet at 9 seconds by this evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

