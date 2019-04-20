CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, April 20, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
305 AM PDT Sat Apr 20 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM
PDT SUNDAY...
* WINDS...North to northwest 25 to 30 knots, with gusts up to 40
knots through tonight.
* WAVES/SEAS...North to Northwest 8 feet at 8 to 9 seconds
building to 9 to 11 feet at 9 seconds by this evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM
PDT THIS EVENING...
* WINDS...North to northwest 20 to 30 knots, with gusts up to 40
knots through tonight.
* WAVES/SEAS...North to Northwest 6 to 7 feet at 6 to 8 seconds
building to 8 to 10 feet at 8 to 9 seconds by this evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather