CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 15, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service LOS ANGELES/OXNARD CA
303 AM PDT Mon Apr 15 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 3 PM this afternoon
to 9 PM PDT this evening.
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wind and sea
conditions will exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 AM PDT TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 3 PM this afternoon
to 3 AM PDT Tuesday.
SEE THE COASTAL WATERS FORECAST (CWFLOX) FOR MORE DETAILS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wind and sea
conditions will exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
